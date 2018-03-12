Komarock eye candy among pretty thugs put on Hessy’s ‘last warning list’ before they are sent six feet under

March 12, 2018 at 11:40
Hessy has send last warning to a new group of pretty gangsters in the city. The killer cop says the thugs are involved in all sort of crimes and that he won’t hesitate to put them down if they don’t reform.

Hessy has expose the faces of young thugs giving who are terrorizing city residents. A pretty lady from Komarock has also been exposed for working in cahoots with Nairobi’s notorious carjackers.

Hessy says this lady is a storekeeper, keeps guns used by thugs to commit crimes

   
Areas of operation

The killer cop says that the new thugs mainly operates within the CBD, South C, Ngong, Kayole and Kariobangi South.

“Tunasumbuka hapa kila siku tukiimba wimbo wa #kureform, lakini kuna wengine hawana maskio, macho wanayo but hawatumii vizuri….Hii sasa ndo mbogi chafu zaidi ya wezi from #Umoja, wanahangaisha innocent Kenyans mostly within the CBD, SOUTH C, NGONG, UMOJA, KAYOLE, KARIOBANGI SOUTH, carjacking within Nairobi county, …. the squad is armed and dangerous, …ukipatana nao, do the necessary as quickly as possible, Hessy Wa Kayole, Panya Ya Statehouse, Kwena Charlotte Sarah, Masai Moja…..more photoz loading tomorrow before we start working on them!” Wrote Hessy.

 

 

 

 

Comments

  1. Ali : March 12, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    wamalizwe wote

  2. Sarah : March 12, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    why warn thugs?

  3. Daudi : March 12, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    they are frustrating the public, arrest them not warning them

  4. Anita : March 12, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    maliza hao

  5. Emma : March 12, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    hawa ndio wanaangaisha watu Nairobi

    Reply
  6. Yvonne : March 12, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    ni warembo you cant even suspect

Martin Oduor

