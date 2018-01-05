Larry Madowo locks horns with Jubilee MP on Twitter

January 05, 2018 at 10:17
Nyeri Town MP and Larry Madowo were embroiled in a tweef over an issue that has deeply divided Kenyans. The NTV anchor called out the lawmaker over what he termed as hypocrisy.

Police gunned down several people during the demonstrations called by Nasa after August 8th general election. Nasa maintains that the killings amounted to police brutality.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu

Jubilee MP Ngunjiri Wambugu maintains that no innocent Kenyan was shot by the police. Surprisingly the Nyeri Town MP came out to express his support for the black lives matter group that highlights and demonstrates against police brutality in America.

Double standard

Larry Madowo called out Ngunjiri Wambugu for condemning police brutality in America and turning a blind eye on the atrocities committed by police in Kenya.

“So you care about innocent black people being shot dead by police in America but not innocent Kenyans being shot dead by police in Kenya?” Larry Madowo twitted.

The Nyeri Town MP replied to Madowo clearly stating his stand on the Kenyan police. The lawmaker reiterates that police didn’t shoot any innocent person in Kenya.

 

