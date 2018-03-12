Miguna Miguna honored with new praise song ahead of his return as Raila is labelled ‘traitor’

A new song praising Miguna Miguna has been released ahead of his return. This following the infighting in Nasa after Raila reconciled with Uhuru.

There is a feeling that Raila Odinga has betrayed his followers by aligning himself with Uhuru Kenyatta. Miguna Miguna himself dismissed the reconciliation.

“I understand that Mr Odinga has further stated that the “conflict is over” and called on the country to “reconcile and move on. Mr Odinga’s unilateral, irrational and erratic decision to betray the fight for electoral justice, the culture of impunity and the flagrant abuse of human rights that have become routine under the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto cannot be justified.

“Between July 2017 to the present, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto have murdered more than 380 innocent civilians in cold blood. These martyrs were butchered by agents of the illegitimate Jubilee administration they were perceived to be “supporters” of Raila Odinga.

“In other words, the “reconciliation” between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila is a fundamental betrayal of the hundreds of innocent Kenyans who have lost their lives fighting for democracy and in defense of Raila Odinga’s stolen electoral victories of 2007, 2013 and 2017,” a statement by Miguna read in part.

New kingpin?

A song praising Miguna Miguna has been released by singer Victor William Okoth. The musician praises Miguna saying the whole Luo nation is behind him vying for president come 2022.

Listen to the song below: