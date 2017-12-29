Mixed reactions as the government bans Shisha in the country!

It official that Shisha is now illegal in the country and will not be permitted at any given time. This is after it was discovered to have long term health effects that include defects in children among other things on the human body. Other reports indicate that the flavors are laced with hard drugs like cocaine and heroine which are illegal in the country.

The announcement however sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans on social media. While others claim the ban was unfair and will result to joblessness others are in full support of the governments decision.

Also read: Shisha smoking in Kenya finally banned by the government

However one young man has left many talking after he sent Joe Muchiri a direct message urging him to address the issue of joblessness that will affect young hustlers.

Though he has a point, not everyone supports his statement. In fact judging from the comments most people claim there are other jobs the youths can focus on.

The young Shisha vendors view

Also read: “I advised Uhuru to ban Shisha” Robert Alai confesses as he reveals other changes Kenyans should expect soon

Check out the comments by Kenyans

in Entertainment