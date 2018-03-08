Mr Nice finally publicly reveals his HIV status

Tanzanian veteran singer Mr Nice has finally been forced to open up about rumors claiming that he is HIV positive.

The singer who was once among the top celebrities in East Africa has been said to be living with the virus since 2002. This is shortly after his career had picked up giving him an opportunity to get any woman of his choice.

Also read: Mr Nice Congratulated authorities for banning Diamond Platnumz erotic song

According to rumors Mr Nice lost his sense of direction in music and this is how he met his downfall. However speaking to E-news on EATV the singer opened up addressing the rumor that has been going rounds for years now.

Mr Nice denies living with HIV

According to the singer, the rumor was started back in 2012 by random people looking out to destroy his career. In his defense he says that people who were HIV positive back then have been dead and buried along time ago!

Rumour-mongers have been claiming am HIV positive since 2002.I think I should be dead by now if I was HIV positive since then, but here I am.We’ve buried people infected with Aids in numbers since 2002.

He went on to add that his fans have been quite supportive and none give him stress with the baseless rumors! He concluded by adding;