My potty my choice! Real House Helps of Kawangware actress Awiti wards off critics from her pot belly

Winnie Rubi popularly known as Awiti has hit back at critics poking fun at her tummy. The Real House Helps of Kawangware actress is proud of every inch of her curvy body.



Awiti boasts of serious curves that make them brothers drool like crazy. Forget her role on he Real House Helps of Kawangware, she is a slay queen in real life.

‘Flaws’

Awiti however doesn’t have flat tummy that her critics admire. The curvy actress destroyed detractors castigating her over her pot belly on her post on social media.

She shared a photo of herself showing her potty and captioned it ‘I owe no one a flat tummy’. The message is directed to flat tummy admirers.