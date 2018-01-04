Nazizi looking hotter than ever after stepping out in a bikini, check out her flat tummy!

Nazizi has lately been in touch with her feminine side and this was made possible after she decided to shed off her excess weight.

For about 2 years now, Nazizi has been working towards a healthy lifestyle and judging from her new photos, the lady is definitely achieving her goals.

Her latest photo will however leave you drooling over your screen as Nazizi decided to step out in a bikini. This being the first time the reggae artist is seen with such a ‘skimpy’ swimsuit I bet her fans will have every reason to keep stalking her.

Nazizi’s weight loss journey

The singer seems to he focused on both her music and gym time as she aims to lose more weight. However judging from her current body and that of a couple of years back one will definitely notice the changes.

Anyway below is the hot bikini photo.

