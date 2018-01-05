New mum in town Vanessa Chettle confesses her love for drugs

January 05, 2018 at 15:34
Former socialite Vanessa Chettle a few weeks ago revealed that she had given birth to her first child. The lady did this by sharing a photo which she went on to caption talking about her post baby figure.

This explains why she maintained a low profile shortly after quitting reality show Nairobi Diaries. Even after giving birth, the lady has not shared any photos of her baby on her Instagram page.

Well, this could be because she has been enjoying drugs as revealed on her Instagram story. A few ago she share a post talking about her love for drugs as they apparently take her to the moon.

Not quite sure what type of drugs she was talking about but in the past, Chettle has always been open about her addiction to Marijuana.

Party girl lifestyle

Now that she has nothing (baby bump) holding her back from partying, I bet the lady will resume to her party life.

Comments

  1. Walter : January 5, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    She needs to change now

  2. Faith Musila : January 5, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Its okay,let her enjoy before its too late

  3. Larry Omolo : January 5, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I wonder what she is thinking sometimes

  4. Isabella Njeri : January 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    This one will be a crazy mum

  5. دانلود فیلم : January 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    thanks
    دانلود فیلم

