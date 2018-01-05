Paying school fees made easy by Co-op kwa Jirani agent

‘Back to school’ is usually a nightmare for parents. Smart parents are however avoiding the long queues at the banking hall to pay school for their children using other convenient means.

Co-op kwa Jirani has provided an avenue for parents to pay school fees without making the trip to bank branches. Banking at a Co-op Kwa Jirani agent is as good as banking at a Co-op bank branch.

The good thing about Co-op kwa Jirani is that it offers several services including common payments like NHIF and county government payments.

Over 7 services

Co-op kwa Jirani services include:

1.School / College / University Fees payments (You can pay via cash or a Co-op Visa Card)

2. Cash Deposits (To Co-op Account / SACCO Account / Fethalink)

3. Cash Withdrawals (From Co-op Account / SACCO Account / Fethalink)

4. Funds Transfer (To Co-op Account / SACCO Account / Fethalink)

5. Making utility bill payments

6. Checking your account balance (Co-op Account, Sacco Link account, and KenSwitch affiliated banks)

7. Accessing your account mini-statement (Co-op Account, Sacco Link account, and KenSwitch affiliated banks)

Other payments that you can make at a Co-op Kwa Jirani agent include:

NHIF Payments

County Payments

Other Government Payments, e.g. KRA

