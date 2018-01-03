Photo of the young man said to be engaged to Harmonize’s ex girlfriend emerges

Jacqueline Wolper has undeniably had her share of young men in the Tanzanian entertainment industry. She has not only dated Diamond Platnumz but Harmonize who they broke up sometime last year.
After her bitter breakup with the guy, she moved on to yet another young man but looks like things did not work out as planned. According to sources the two have moved on with different partners.
Well Wolper bagged herself another young man who might make her his wife. She revealed a couple of wedding plans and ideas on her Instagram making it known that 2018 is when she finally gets married.
The young man she is dating also happens to be a popular Instagram fella making it obvious on how they met.
Wolper’s age
Having turned 30 years on December 18th, their is no doubt that time is running out on the actress. But since she is now getting married, let’s see how long it will take her to have a child.
