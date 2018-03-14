Photos of Babu Owino and Jaguar warming up to each other after Uhuru and Raila reconciled

ODM and Jubilee politicians are resolving the differences between them after Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta buried the hatchet and vowed to work together.

Babu Owino and his sworn enemy Moses Kuria also ended their beef after Uhuru/Raila meeting. The two MPs were notorious for insulting each other on social media.

New frenemies

Sometimes in October 2017 Babu Owino and Jaguar exchanged blows at Parliament media centre because of Raila and Uhuru.

The two have also buried the hatchet following Raila and Uhuru’s reconciliation. Babu and Jaguar were seen rubbing shoulders in parliament building after their party leaders ended their rivalry.

“Today I met Hon Jaguar at parliament and we reconciled our differences. Promised to work together to serve the interest of Kenyans,” said Babu Owino.

“Kenya is finally one,” Jaguar commented.