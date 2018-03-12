Photos of prophetess Monica’s grand wedding – the sultry preacher who was in a 11 year dry spell

March 12, 2018 at 08:21
Prophetess Monica Nyambura finally walked down the aisle after 11 years of solitude and celibacy. The sultry preacher married Samuel Gichuki Kariuki in a colorful wedding last Friday.

Prophetess Monica caused a stir when she revealed that she had abstained from sexual relations for 11 long years after her first marriage crumbled.

Honeymoon in Dubai

Prophetess Monica’s colorful wedding was attended by top city preachers including sexiest preacher – Reverend Lucy Natasha.

Monica and her sweetheart Samuel Gichuki flew to Dubai after their wedding. The two sweethearts are spending their honeymoon at a 5-star hotel in Dubai.

 

 

 

