Diamond Platnumz pregnant ex apologizes for calling Wasafi records lead dancer’s child ‘ugly’

Tunda is no longer a new name to many as she was linked to Diamond Platnumz a few months back. The two were said to be in a romantic relationship that seems to have ended now that she has a new man.

However before all this, Tunda caused a few issues here and there that almost saw her get a beat down by Tanzanian actress Aunty Ezekiel. This is after she went on to abuse the actresses baby calling her ‘the ugliest baby’ in the Tanzanian entertainment industry.

Well, of course it also angered the child’s father who happens to be Wasafi records lead dancer Mose Iyobo. Since then it seems that Tunda was kicked out of the Wasafi circle making her settle else where.

Tunda apologizes and announces she is pregnant!

Finally Tunda has broken her silence as she recently came out to apologize to Aunty Ezekiel in a post shared on her Instagram.

She went on to apologize for her bitter words and shockingly revealed that she will soon be welcoming her first child. She wrote saying;