Prezzo’s new girlfriend already missing her ex boyfriend?

Tanzanian video vixen Amber Lulu might be regretting for having left her ex boyfriend, Young Dee. The lady shared the hint on her Instagram page where fans couldn’t help but laugh off at her on and off relationships.
Before involving herself with Rapper Prezzo the lady had been dating another rapper Young Dee from Tanzania. The two always gave people a reason to talk thanks to their public display of affection.
Looking at her photos with Prezzo, Amber Lulu also started pulling similar stunts. However, seems that Prezzo’s chilled out lifestyle is too boring for the lady who now admits to missing her ex man. She wrote saying;
Nimemic baba ake T 😪😪ila ndo bhas tena 👋
Young Dee and Prezzo
Judging from their age difference, it’s obvious to assume why Amber Lulu all of a sudden misses her spontaneous young man.
Or did Prezzo dump her?
Prezzo never stays
He must have left already
Prezzo is now not that hyped like before
I can’t imagine prezzo was seeing her
Lol,they were just hyping each other