December 29, 2017 at 15:29
After purchasing a new set of teeth, Vera Sidika buys a shirt worth Ksh 120,000 (Photos)

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika is not only buying herself new body parts but an American accent and expensive designer clothes.

In her latest posts shared on her Instagram story, the lady showed off her latest Varsace shirt that cost Ksh 120,000. From the look of things she is spending without a worry in the world since she can afford it.

Also read: Vera Sidika finally purchases a new set of teeth, check out her smile

Her latest shopping spree comes shortly after revealing that she will soon be getting new breast implants and a new nose to complete her plastic look.

Vera’s plan to start a family

Since she is also not growing any younger, Vera Sidika recently announced her plan on starting a family. She shared a photo of her birth control implant being taken out and went on to mention that ‘bae’ was ready to have a baby with her.

Anyway, below are photos of her new shirt.

