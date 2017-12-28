Raila Odinga wows many after photos of him spending time with his granddaughters emerged online

Nasa political leader Raila Odinga joined his family this Christmas to celebrate he holidays especially after a very busy year. He spent his holiday at their family home in Bondo, Siaya county where he spent time with his family.

Raila Odinga revealed this through his social media pages where he shared a couple of stunning photos with his grandchildren. He captioned the photos saying;

“ As we celebrate Christmas and prepare to usher in the new year I would also like to assure you that although things may seem dark, ‘the darkest hour is always just before the dawn’ and patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results as our plans are complete and resolve very steady.”

Adding that;

“ To those who have unfortunately it’s their loved ones at the hands of the security forces, we shall not forget the victims and will do everything it takes to ensure that their deaths will not have been in vain. We promise you that next year shall be full of abundant blessings for all Kenyans”

The adorable photos with his granddaughters

This Christmas he might not have been in the company of all his grandchildren but the photos below clearly show how affectionate he is towards his granddaughters.

