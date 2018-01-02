“Raising me was a nightmare yet you still endured it” Shaffie Weru celebrates his mother in a special way

Shaffie Weru admits his mother had a tough time raising him. The Kiss FM presenter celebrated his mom as she turned a year older.

Shaffie’s mother Arafa Kenji recently celebrated her birthday and her son decided to make her feel special. The presenter reveals that his mother is his rock.

Shaffie confirms that he gave his mother such a difficult time during his childhood. He says his mama went through the most and she didn’t give up on him.

She still endures it

The Kiss FM presenter also discloses that his mother still puts up with his shenanigans. He further asserts that Arafa Kenji is a super mom.

“Out of all the mothers out there, you have definitely gotten through the most, since raising me was probably a nightmare. Yet, you still endured it and loved me endlessly, and for that, I admire you. Happy birthday! #MamaRaverend! @arafakenji Only a super mom can do everything you do en still look amazing every day! Happy birthday to a mom who just keeps getting younger at heart. #teamshaffie #theraverendlife #theraverendsfamily #mrhennessy @honeysir @baddybudi @milan.arafa @jadaholst,” wrote Shaffie Weru.

