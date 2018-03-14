Real Househelps of Kawangware actress mourning after losing mother 

March 14, 2018 at 04:57
Popular actress Leah Nkatha Mati, popularly known as Nkirote in the program Real Househelps of Kawangware, has lost her mother.

Nkirote, who plays as a Meru housekeeper in the program, sent an emotional message on social media after her mum passed on Women’s Day last week.

“It’s the darkest and coldest day of my life. I don’t know how we are supposed to live without you mom but we bless the lord for the years you have been with us,” she said on social media.

   

Nkirote’s mum

DJ Shitti mourns

Fellow actor DJ Shiti also mourned with her on social media saying:

“This strong woman is the mother to one of uprising actress in a popular program known as the Real House Helps of kawangware….. She went to be with the lord last Thursday on women’s day…. Kindly submit her daughter in prayers during this tough moments…may your precious soul rest in eternal peace…shine on your way mama.”

