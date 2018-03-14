Ringtone on his way to Uganda with two elders to seduce Zari to marry him, Zari says she wants money not men 

It seems gospel singer Ringtone has his eyes on the price, not matter the challenges. That’s how his life has been even when he was just a street kid with no idea where he’ll sleep or eat.

The singer will not give up on Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz ex-wife, and has announced that he will be heading to Uganda soon with a couple of elders to ask about Zari’s bride price.

“I’m going to Uganda to visit Zari’s home and I’m going with some of my friends and one or two elders. We are going to seek to know if we can be able to pay dowry,” said the controversial singer who has been obsessed with Zari ever since she ditched Diamond after he cheated on her.

Ringtone claims that he has always wanted to be with Zari, but, Diamond was always on the way. Now that he’s gone, he feels this is his only chance.

I’ve loved Zari but I’ve restrained myself knowing she was in love with another person, as a person with integrity you can restrain yourself but it gets to a time when that person is free you get her.”

Zari is not interested

While Ringtone is having sleepless nights thinking how he’ll impress the former socialite, Zari, on the other hand, is tossing and turning in her bed thinking how she’ll be able to keep pestering men off her life and focus on getting money.