Royal media hires Linus Kaikai as a consultant after State House blocks his appointment as Chief Operations Officer

Politics has caused Linus Kaikai to lose prime job at Royal Media Service (RMS). Kaikai left NMG in the capacity of NTV General Manager to join RMS as its Chief Operations Officer, a position previous held by now Lands CS Farida Karoney.

Business Today (BT) reports that president Uhuru personally called RMS vice chairperson Purity Gathoni Macharia to talk her out of hiring Linus Kaikai.

Kaikai fell out with State House after he allowed NTV to air Raila Odinga’s swearing in ceremony. State House hit back at him by forcing his exit from NMG and blocking his appointment at RMS.

The dilemma

RMS could not entirely get rid of Linus Kaikai despite receiving a call from above to do so. The call from State House came after Kaikai had already signed a contract with RMS.

To avoid any court battle, RMS decided to woo Linus Kaikai with a sweet package. BT reports that RMS agreed to take liability for a mortgage and regular Sacco loans Linus Kaikai owed amounting to over Kes 20 million.

SK Macharia owned media house is also retaining Kaikai as a consultant to enable them regularize the loans. RMS has since appointed Fred Afune as its Chief Operations Officer.

Afune served as Radio and TV Production Director at RMS. KTN Managing Editor Joe Ageyo has now been named Editorial Director at RMS.