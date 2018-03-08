Rubadiri sad her country of origin Malawi missed the popular Black Panther premier 

NTV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is feeling remorseful for her country of origin because they never got a chance to watch the highly anticipated Black Panther movie which premiered on Valentine’s Day.

The journalist, during NTV’s entertainment segment, said it was sad that Malawi, in 2018, had no cinemas and were forced drive miles all the way to Zambia to watch the premier.

Many have no idea that Rubadiri has Malawian roots. Popular poet and scholar James David Rubadiri was her grandfather though Rubadiri is a Kenyan of many mix of races and tribes.

A mix of everything

To define her ethinicity, Rubadiri once said:

“My mother is a mix of Maasai and Kalenjin, my grandfather was half Kalenjin and half Scottish and my grandmother, Kikuyu, Maasai, and Seychelloise. Put that together and you could say I am a little bit of everything.”

Black Panther was a huge movie and went on to break box-office numbers. Kenyans were excited after Lupita Nyong’o was among the lead casts. Namibia also got represented after Connie Temweka Gabisile Chiume, who is a South African citizen, made an appearance playing mining elder of Wakanda country