Saumu Mbuvi rubs shoulders with Rachel Shebesh as they meet in New York (Photos)

Saumu Mbuvi warmed up to Rachel Shebesh when they met in New York. The former Nairobi Women Representative has had a frosty relationship with Saumu’s dad.

Last year during campaigns Mike Sonko accused Rachel Shebesh of almost ruining his marriage. Of course they later on mend fences and went back to being friends.

No beef

Saumu does not harbor ill feelings towards Shebesh. The two warmed up to each other on the sidelines of United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW62) summit in New York.

Saumu and her mother traveled to America to attend the 12 day summit. CSW62 is UN’s largest gathering on gender equality. The summit focuses on the theme, “Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls”.