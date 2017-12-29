Sauti Sol’s Bien receives this special message for his girlfriend as he turns 30 years!

Sauti Sol’s handsome singer Bien Aime has finally hit the big 3-0! He is now living his life on a different scale and judging from his achievements, the guy must be proud of the far he has come.

Well as he celebrated his 30th birthday, his beautiful lady Chiki Kuruka a dance instructor joined the world in celebrating her man’s day. Through her Instagram page, Chiki shared a stunning photo with her man which she captioned saying;

Sometimes in life you meet someone special and from the first second you just know….’ To the one that makes my heart sing. Happy 30th x

Though they no longer parade their love on social media like before, truth is that they are still together.

Wedding plans?

Well, it’s not yet official as to whether the two have any plans of getting married but they definitely look amazing together!

in Entertainment