Scenes of women and children spending cold nights on the floor because of NTSA travel ban breaks many hearts (Photos)

January 03, 2018 at 11:45
Why is National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) punishing poor Kenyans because of their incompetence? Women and children who use public means of transportation now spend nights on the cold floor.

NTSA has failed to rein in rogue road users who have caused the carnage on Kenyan roads. NTSA’s solution for curbing road accidents was to institute a ban on night travel for buses and matatus.

The night travel ban has caused chaos as travelers are stranded throughout the country. Travelers have been forced to cope with increased costs as they were forced to spend more than they had planned in search for food and accommodation.

Students are not spared either as they also have to scramble for the few vehicles available. Most bus companies most have raised their fares almost to double the normal rates.

Mothers sleep on the floor

Poor Kenyans who can’t afford to book hotels are forced to spend cold nights on floors at various stopovers. Photos of women and children sleeping on the floor at a stopover in Mtito Andei have broke many hearts.

 

Comments

  1. Yusuf Adan : January 3, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    The rule was not thought out

    Reply
  2. Timothy Wafula : January 3, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    This is so bad,what is the solution

    Reply
  3. Robert : January 3, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    We need to find out why accidents are happening during day

    Reply
  4. Elisha Rono : January 3, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    This was just a rushed decision to seem something is being done

    Reply
  5. Wanjeri : January 3, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I can imagine how they feel sleeping out in the cold

    Reply

