January 05, 2018 at 12:10
Self esteem issues? Singer Ruby photoshops her 'assets' to look bigger and fans can't sit still! (Photos)

Singer Ruby popularly known for hit song Na Yule has left many surprised after her latest move. From the new photos shared on her gram she appears to have grown her ‘behinds’ this December; but fans claim that she photoshopped the pictures.

 

Ruby who is a big artist in Tanzania is not only known for her sultry voice but her petite figure. However her latest photos seem to show something totally different as she looks more curvy.

Several bongo news outlets have however confirmed that the photos were edited. And if anything, the lady is creating hype for a new project.

While she continues to post more photos her fans on the other hand tend to believe that this is a self esteem issue she could be battling with.

Bongo artists with publicity stunts!

Tanzanian artists refer the publicity stunts as Kiki and looking at the number of times they pull them to get attention; let’s agree that they were made for it!

Comments

  1. Victor Omondi : January 5, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    The pressure is just too much

    Reply
  2. Wambui : January 5, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    She needs to accept herself, the way she is

    Reply
  3. Alice : January 5, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    This is too crazy to start a year like this

    Reply
  4. Sheila : January 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    It served the purpose, get attention she needs

    Reply
  5. Henry : January 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Hahaha ladies are too insecure

    Reply

