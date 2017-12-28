Shisha smoking in Kenya finally banned by the government?

In a new document making rounds on social media, word has it that Kenya has officially banned smoking, production and importation of any products related with Shisha.

The statement believed to be a drafted document waiting to be approved; shows that indeed Kenya is following in the footsteps of Tanzania and Rwanda who recently banned the tobacco product.

This comes shortly after Double Apple among other 18!flavors were banned in the county. According to reports it is was discovered that the flavors are laced with drugs like heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Shisha smoking among the youth

For years now most thousands of youths have adopted a lifestyle that requires them to smoke shisha whenever they are out partying. However seems like 2018 will bring something totally new!

in Entertainment