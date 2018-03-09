Shock on former NTV boss Linus Kaikai as government allegedly blocks him from getting a new job 

Former Nation Media Group General Manager Linus Kaikai will have to wait a bit longer to get a new job after resigning.
Word has it that the government has blocked his new appointment as the Chief Operations Officer at Royal Media Services fearing that he might cause more havoc after getting an even more influential position.
Not getting the job
According to Business Today who broke the story, Kaikai’s appointment has been shelved after The State found cleaver ways to stop the appointment.
“State House was furious that Kaikai was getting even a more influential position in a big media house even after he took part in what was clearly a treasonable affair. But they knew SK Macharia would be difficult to convince following the shutdown of Citizen TV and Inooro TV that saw him move to court seeking compensation. So they devised a way of convincing his wife who as vice chair runs the media house’s day to day affairs,” a source who chose not to be named told BT.
It’s also alleged that, State House had a hand in Kaikai’s exit from NMG, after he failed to obey orders not to live stream Raila’s mock inauguration.
Were!! Kaa home,kula stock!!! If you could have caused havoc in kenya,how many would have perished,you better be silenced than pole to die
It’s a shame on you if that is how bad you wish fellow Kenyans from getting good paying jobs. …shindwe!!!!!!
You’re evil God will punish you back remember what you spit out of your mouth to a fellow Kenyan will right come back to you
Linus is a brand.He will soon be smiling again.By the way,how were people to die by live streaming 30th Jan event?I have heard this clitche severally but nobody bothers to explain.
Sometimes its good to weight the overall worth of a heroic action. Linus is a seasoned journalist but politics sometimes has an ugly head.
While he is finding obstacles along the way for a good position, Raila whose action was onetime described as treasonable is meeting his arch political rival, Uhuru. Remember Rails saying he won’t recognise Uhuru and Uhuru saying he won’t seat down & talk with Raila?..They are probably having a hearty laugh as Linus tries to get a job….politics is a very deceitful career.
Something tells me thathat Linus will get the RMS job or get a gud one at Standard group.Gideon Moi might just snap him and give him a top job at Standard.He wouldn’t stay out for long.
the hangman is finally hanged ,,what you to Richard chacha was brutality of high pinnacle
,,you deserve it.
I hope you are not thinking he is the one who fired Richard Chacha after both of them were involved in an accident.The two are friends.Chatha resigned and got a job in mombasa county….
But when a lie is repeated several times it starts sounding true.
My relative worked at NMG when Chacha was still there and says Linus was such a humane Boss and was too humble even when dealing with his subordinates.