Shock on former NTV boss Linus Kaikai as government allegedly blocks him from getting a new job 

Former Nation Media Group General Manager Linus Kaikai will have to wait a bit longer to get a new job after resigning.

Word has it that the government has blocked his new appointment as the Chief Operations Officer at Royal Media Services fearing that he might cause more havoc after getting an even more influential position.

Not getting the job

According to Business Today who broke the story, Kaikai’s appointment has been shelved after The State found cleaver ways to stop the appointment.

“State House was furious that Kaikai was getting even a more influential position in a big media house even after he took part in what was clearly a treasonable affair. But they knew SK Macharia would be difficult to convince following the shutdown of Citizen TV and Inooro TV that saw him move to court seeking compensation. So they devised a way of convincing his wife who as vice chair runs the media house’s day to day affairs,” a source who chose not to be named told BT.

It’s also alleged that, State House had a hand in Kaikai’s exit from NMG, after he failed to obey orders not to live stream Raila’s mock inauguration.