Singer Cece Sagini speaks of the challenges of being a christian: It’s not shady 

Singer Cece Sagini is a dedicated christian and it has been like that for some time now. But it wasn’t easy when starting out.

The popular singer, who is married to photographer Victor Peace, recently opened up on her journey as as a staunch christian saying it was hard starting out but eventually managed to leave the earthly things to follow Christ.

“When often asked ‘when did you get saved?’ I can’t point out a particular date but it was somewhere in 2006, I was probably in form 2 and I wanted to know Christ for myself but I didn’t know what exactly it meant …years down after doing things my way and still being ‘Christian’ I faced a couple of down falls some so salty that the scars were/are printed deep. It reached a point I felt so lost I yearned for a way out and god was it (always is) around 2014 I rededicated my life and this time with a deeper yearning,” she said.

Challenging to be a christian

She also said that even up to now, she still faces a few challenges but she’s stronger and her faith can not easily be shaken like before.

She asked people not see Christianity as a shady thing and encouraged other Christians to be proud and bold.

“Daily I live for Christ and try to shift from being of the world but it’s a challenge, especially if being of the world is what has and still is being trained and pressed everyday through our surroundings

“This is an encouragement to someone, being Christian is not shady, it’s not something to be ashamed of or it’s not something to dumb down around friends. Speak and talk with pride as a child of god.

#ceceonamission.”