Sombre mood engulfs Longonot as slain Meru University student leader is laid to rest (Photos)

Meru University student leader Evans Njoroge was executed by police on Tuesday February 27th 2018. The deceased has been buried on Thursday March 8th.

Police shot dead Evans Njoroge in sweet potato farm during students demonstration. The protest was organized against the varsity administration for hiking fees.

Family, friends and relatives gathered at Evan’s Longonot home in Naivasha to bid him the final goodbye. The family’s pain is heightened by the fact that no action has been taken against Evan’s killer.

Amnesty International

Human Rights group Amnesty International has called for the arrest and prosecution of the killer cop who shot Evans. Meanwhile Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed publicly apologized to the family and students.

The Education CS also terminated the service of the Vice Chancellor Japheth Magambo as demanded by the student movement.