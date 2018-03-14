SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri flies on a private jet just like a hustler commutes on a matatu (Photos)

Flying on commercial flights is not really a thing for Ronald Karauri. The SportPesa CEO prefers to fly on his own schedule thus private jets.

Karauri loves flying on a private jet, he has not yet bought his own jet but certainly the idea has crossed his mind. His love for flying on private jets is perhaps because he was a commercial pilot for 11 years.

Yes, Karauri is a professional pilot who flew Kenya Airways and Jambo Jet planes. He only quit KQ in 2015 to assume the CEO’s role at SportPesa.

Private jet experience

The SportPesa CEO has shared several photos of himself flying on a private jet. His Instagram handle illustrates his love for private jets and high-end cars.