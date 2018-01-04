Started from the bottom! Catherine Kasavuli’s first salary before she started commanding stellar pay packages

Catherine Kasavuli was the first female news anchor on KTN. The veteran media girl is no longer anchoring news but she on a pedestal thanks to the 17 years she spent at KTN.

Generation Z might not know it but Catherine Kasavuli is the real queen of Kenyan television. She was part of founding team at KTN when it went on air in March 1990.

First salary

Catherine Kasavuli began her career in media on a Kes 1, 500 monthly salary. She however earned a few extra coins voicing commercials.

“I would earn around Kes 3, 500 from commercials. One time I earned Sh25, 000 from a commercial and those days that was like Sh2 million! I not only joined a Sacco called Sauti Cooperative but also opened an Eaglet account for my son,” revealed Catherine Kasavuli during a past interview.

Kasavuli now commands stellar pay packages. She works at Royal Media Services (RMS) as Corporate Affairs Manager.

