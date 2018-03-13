Steven Kanumba’s mother left stranded as Wema Sepetu stands her up

Wema Sepetu dated Steven Kanumba before he died in 2012. The reason why she stood Kanumba’s mom up is even more puzzling.

Wema invited Kanumba’s mother Flora Mtegoa to her home only to lock her out when she arrived. Ms Mtegoa was not let into Wema’s compound despite knocking on her gate severally.

“Nimeumia kweli. Mama wa watu alituambia kuwa aliwasiliana na Wema, akamuambia aje nyumbani wazungumze sasa ameﬁ ka hapa, geti halifunguliwi,” a neighbor Abdul Ndeki told Tanzanian daily Global Publishers.

We are used to her!

Another neighbor reveals that Wema Sepetu has a habit of locking out guests. A neighbor identified as Msodoki says they were surprised to find Kanumba’s mother stranded outside Wema Sepetu’s gate.

“Sisi majirani hapa tumeshamzoea, hata ugonge vipi geti hawezi kukufungulia kama huna ‘apointment’ naye. Sasa kwa mama Kanumba ndio imetushangaza sana. Huyu mama tunafahamu alikuwa mkwewe, kuja kwake hapa tunaamini kwamba pamoja na kuzungumza naye, pengine angepaswa hata kumsadia chochote kitu sasa kweli ameﬁka tangu mchana hadi jioni Wema hafungui geti, hii ni sawa na kujitafutia laana,” says Msodoki.

Kanumba’s mother has been trying to get help from people in film industry and government. She been complaining about people benefiting from Kanumba’s work without the family getting any proceeds.