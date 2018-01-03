“Stop exchanging sex for champagne, business class tickets and a lifestyle” Akothee claps back at haters claiming sex is the only reason she got rich

Akothee really knows how to serve tea on social media. In her recent post we have learnt that she has been receiving negative vibe from some of her fans claiming sex is the only reason she is rich.

In a long detailed post the mother of 5 goes ahead to tell haters criticizing her life and more so, her money. According to Akothee, there is no shame in using sex to make it in life and if indeed this is why she is wealthy then women should also learn from her.

The singer adds a word of advice where she tells the haters to stop exchanging sex for materialistic item and instead find long term investments which will come in handy.

Akothee’s bitter lash out

Through her Instagram page, the lady wrote saying;

If am rich because of nunu then you must be broke coz of fu**ing with wrong people 😂😂😂 upgrade your sex life and stop exchanging it for champagne! business class tickets & a lifestyle better grab some land 😂😂or just #callpolis, every woman got a pu**y between her legs that all men are falling victims for irrespective of class & education! Idiot😲 you won’t call celebrities names while am here abiro yanyi proper , been watching you 2017 , haya 2018 nitakutukana ujidharau, abuse me with your achievements yet you had sex every single day in 2017 but still broke like a church mouse come baby come #callpolis it’s my wall , it’s you following me I am not following you 😂😂😂 & it’s not by thuon! Go to your role model page mdanganyane huko!I will scare you with the truth but they will kill you with lies

