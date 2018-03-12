Swaleh Mdoe’s Mercedes Benz repossessed after he fails to pay huge debt

Swaleh Mdoe has lost his car to auctioneers as his money woes continue.

According to different sources, the Citizen TV news anchor has reportedly lost his prestigious Mercedes-Benz C200 to one of the banks which he owes money. The Swahili anchor recently opened up on his money problems saying that he’s willing to sell his kidney for 800,000 to pay off some of the debt.

Asking for lifts

“I’m broke and that is a fact of life. I have pressing financial issues that need to be resolved and the bank cannot top up and help me.” he said then.

Now, different sources claim that he’s hiking lift from fellow employees has he continues to fight the nagging issue.