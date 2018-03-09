Take notes: “You are a loser!” Jalang’o fires shots at men who abuse their women

Jalang’o might be a joker – but his show with Jeff seems to be attracting a lot of attention thanks to their interesting morning topics.

In a new clip shared by the radio presenter on his Instagram page, Jalas talks about men who physically abuse their women.

According to him, any man that lays his hands on a woman is nothing but a loser and he is not afraid to say it.

His message came at a time when the world was celebrating Women’s Day. Jalango’s main aim was to show men the need of appreciating the women in their lives; even though we are living in a generation that seems to be forgetting this.

Why Kilimani mums love Jalas

In another clip from the same show, Jalas gets an opportunity to talk to famous Kilimani mums administrator.

According to the lady, many women love Jalas because of his real ness and this is why they can’t stop talking about him on the page.