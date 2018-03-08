Terryanne Chebet: I cry when i meet random people who still console me for the job loss at Citizen TV

Terryanne Chebet is marvelled by how random people still feel pity for her a year after she was fired from Citizen TV. The mother of two has been able to turn the tide despite all that happened.

Chebet has done more ever since she left Citizen TV – she bought her dream car and her business is booming. But some people don’t know about this, they thinks she is struggling.

The former Citizen TV anchor opened up about how people treat her in the streets. She says random strangers console for the job loss.

“Until today, I walk in places and even the security guards tell me ‘Terryanne, aki pole sana. Usijali, Mungu ako na plan’. I would get strong, then I get into the car and the tears come, but I had to look strong at that time. It has taken a long while but I have had a very strong support from some group of friends, and my family was right there for me from the beginning. It was difficult and the most emotional period I have ever gone through in my life,” said Terryanne Chebet.

Fallback plan

Terryanne was not adversely affected by the October 2016 retrenchment. She reveals that she had two businesses which cushioned her when she was shown the door.

“I had a fallback plan, I had two business plans. You know such things when they come, you want to deal with them privately, but this was too public and most people knew about it,” says Terryanne Chebet.