Thirsty photo of Willy Paul ogling this media personality’s behind causes a stir online

Many people have always accused of being a fisi. However proving it was an issue until he recently shared his latest photo that could actually confirm this.

The photo which was taken during the recent Pulse awards has not only proven many right but shocked by the singer. Willy Paul was photographed checking out radio presenter Mwende Macharia’s behind and from the look of things it was all intentional.

The singer shared the photo on his Instagram page leaving his fans talking. From the caption, Willy Paul seemed interested more in what his fans thought as he wrote saying;

Who’s gonna get it right????? Which song was I performing??

fans react to the photo

His followers on the other hand could not help but name his Jigijigi song that has always been said to have a deeper meaning than we think.

Anyway, we can all agree that the gospel singer knows how to attract attention to his page even when his songs are not hitting like before.

