March 09, 2018 at 10:25
Timmy Tdat ex-girlfriend Kush Tracy urinated on herself in public after drinking too much coffee 

Talk of embarrassing moments.

Singer Kush Tracy peed on herself after attending a public gathering and was forced to line up to go to the toilet.

She was speaking about her most embarrassing moments to Pulse where she narrated how there was this long line that forced her to wait until she couldn’t wait any more and messed herself.

   

Messed herself

“I once had too much coffee after which I went to a public gathering. As time went by, I suddenly got pressed and the cloakrooms were a distance away so I held on,” she said in the Viral interview. 

She added:

“As I maneuvered to the toilets (it) was almost impossible as the crowd was huge. The situation got so bad that I couldn’t hold it anymore. I almost peed on myself in the process. As a matter of fact, I did but thanks to my black pants, the wet patch was invisible.”

Comments

  1. Yvonne : March 9, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Hahahah

    Reply
  2. Doreen : March 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Huna aibu ata

    Reply
  3. Raymond : March 9, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    That’s nothing new

    Reply
  4. Waswa : March 9, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Bullshit

    Reply
  5. Sarah : March 9, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Bullshit

    Reply
  6. DAVIDO : March 9, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    T HAPENS

    Reply
  7. Ess Serleem : March 9, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Kwa hivyo!?

    Reply

