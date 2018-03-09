Timmy Tdat ex-girlfriend Kush Tracy urinated on herself in public after drinking too much coffee 

Talk of embarrassing moments.

Singer Kush Tracy peed on herself after attending a public gathering and was forced to line up to go to the toilet.

She was speaking about her most embarrassing moments to Pulse where she narrated how there was this long line that forced her to wait until she couldn’t wait any more and messed herself.

“I once had too much coffee after which I went to a public gathering. As time went by, I suddenly got pressed and the cloakrooms were a distance away so I held on,” she said in the Viral interview.

She added:

“As I maneuvered to the toilets (it) was almost impossible as the crowd was huge. The situation got so bad that I couldn’t hold it anymore. I almost peed on myself in the process. As a matter of fact, I did but thanks to my black pants, the wet patch was invisible.”