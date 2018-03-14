Two Mombasa men jailed for selling a 2-month-old monkey through Facebook, look at the amount they wanted 

Two men in Mombasa found themselves in a rather unexpected grounds after trying to sell a monkey to make a living.

Feisal Salim and Mbarak Feiswal have been jailed after advertising the monkey, which is only two months old, on Facebook putting a price of KSh 6000 for the animal. Salim posted the animal on his Facebook account trying to get a buyer but ended up attracting a Kenya Wildlife Services officer, Jackline Maiyo, who pretended to be a buyer.

wildlife rights violation

She then agreed to meet with them at Nakumat area in Likoni on Monday according to a court hearing. This is where the two were arrested for wildlife rights violation after they came with the monkey hidden in a compartment of a scooter.

“I wanted to know why these people are selling a monkey for Money. Therefore made arrangements on where to meet them.Salim brought the monkey to Nakumat supermarket in Likoni in the company of Feiswal who was driving the motorcycle,” Maiyo said.

The Senior Principal Magistrate Francis Kyambia released the accused on a bond of Sh 100,000 pending mentioning on March 27TH 2018. This is the first incident of such kind to happen in Mombasa.