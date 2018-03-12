Did Uhuru lie how he met the First Lady? Kenyans think so after watching this video

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been married to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for almost three decades now. Uhuru, during International Women’s Day, celebrated his wife with a lovely message on social media saying how he met her.

However, there was a problem.

Kenyans think it’s a lie. Or, Uhuru lied to them in another instant where he shared how the two met. During his recent confession on Twitter, Uhuru said he was out swimming with his dad Jomo Kenyatta when he met a young Margaret.

Two tales

Last year, he shared that they met while the president was swimming with his father and Kenya’s founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

Kenyans don’t know which story is true and they took online to bash the president. Maybe after 30 years, things have gotten blurry and Uhuru can’t clearly place the events. Only One person, who has remained silent, can confirm what really happened; The First Lady!

