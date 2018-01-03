“Wanaume wanajifanya wajuaji sana” Ray C asks President Magufuli to ban premarital sex

Ray C has proposed a radical law aimed at taming men with insatiable sex drive. The Tanzanian songbird asked President John Magufuli to see to it that her proposal is effected to law.

Ray C says most women in Tanzania remain unmarried because men have a habit of hitting it and running without committing to a relationship.

The ‘Unanimaliza’ hit maker argues that this menace would only end if premarital sex is banned in Tanzania. Ray C implores President Magufuli to ensure a law that forbids unmarried people from having sex.

Marriage certificate for sex

Rays says Tanzania should emulate Oman and other Middle East countries where men are forbidden from having sex with women if they are not married.

The songbird says men and women should be compelled to produce marriage certificate before they can be allowed to stay at a hotel/lodging together.

“Mzee mi na shida Moja! hawa wanaume hapa nchini wanajifanya wajuaji Sana! Ombi langu la mwaka huu kwako ni hili!Naomba upitishe sheria kama ya Sultan Qaboos wa Oman! Hakuna mahusiano ya Kimapenzi kati ya mwanamke na mwanaume mpaka wafunge ndoa!

Na yeyote atakaekutwa na mwanamke iwe hotelini! Guest house bila Cheti cha ndoa wapelekwe wote segerea!Nadhani itasaidia sana wanawake wengi kuolewa badala ya kuwa manungaembe! Utakuwa umewanyoosha kisawasawa hawa Wanaume zetu Tutaheshimiana!

#NilivyoamkaLeo,” wrote Ray C on Instagram.

