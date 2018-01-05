“I want Tiffah to take over all my businesses” Diamond Platnumz confesses

This morning popular singer Diamond Platnumz got a chance to reveal the plans he has for his daughter leaving fans talking.

Speaking to K24’s Jeff Mote the singer confessed that he hopes all his businesses will be handled by his only daughter, Tiffah Dangote. This comes as a big surprise since he already has 2 sons but still chooses to favor his baby girl.

However judging from the connection he has with Tiffah, one might understand why he wants her to inherit his property. While on the interview he made it known that he hopes that she will run his projects when she gets older.

Will she follow his footsteps?

According to Diamond Platnumz he hopes that his baby girl will never venture into the entertainment industry. All he wants is for her to have a comfortable life since he is working hard to give her the best.

About the boys? We shall have to wait and see how it goes.

