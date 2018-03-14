Who did it better? Njuguna, Betty Kyallo and DP William Ruto Odi dance compe

Odi dance is not fading away anytime soon as more and more celebs continue showing their skills. Deputy president William Ruto excited netizens with his Odi dance skills.

Of all celebs seen dancing to the Odi way, Njuguna certainly is the G.O.A.T. The comedian caused waves when he was seen ‘teaching’ Betty Kyallo how to dance the Odi way.

DP Ruto Odi dance

Arap Samoei caused a stir when he was seen struggling to learn Odi dance moves. The DP pulled off some moves during the ‘Run for the Bibleless’ event at Uhuru Gardens. Watch the video below: