Willy Paul angers Kenyans after saying they can’t help him anymore

Remember the popular phrase “Asanti ya punda ni mateke”?

That’s exactly how Kenyans feel after gospel singer Willy Paul told Tanzanians that the Kenyan market can not help him now that he’s trying to expand. Of cause there were better ways to say it but Willy Paul chose the harsh words, breaking his fans’ hearts in the process.

He was speaking to Bongo 5 in his recent tour to promote his new song Malingo.

“At the moment, I’m doing collabos with artists from outside because I have already conquered the Kenyan market and it cannot help me anymore,” said Willy Paul in the interview.

Paul gave this answer after he was asked whether he’s willing to work with Bahati who he’s been going up against his all career.