Willy Paul angers Kenyans after saying they can’t help him anymore

Remember the popular phrase “Asanti ya punda ni mateke”?
That’s exactly how Kenyans feel after gospel singer Willy Paul told Tanzanians that the Kenyan market can not help him now that he’s trying to expand. Of cause there were better ways to say it but Willy Paul chose the harsh words, breaking his fans’ hearts in the process.
He was speaking to Bongo 5 in his recent tour to promote his new song Malingo.
“At the moment, I’m doing collabos with artists from outside because I have already conquered the Kenyan market and it cannot help me anymore,” said Willy Paul in the interview.
Paul gave this answer after he was asked whether he’s willing to work with Bahati who he’s been going up against his all career.
Comments
Leave a Reply
in Entertainment, Uncategorized
Loading...
Recommended Posts
Shock on former NTV boss Linus Kaikai as government allegedly blocks him from getting a new job
March 9, 2018
error: Content is protected !!
error: Content is protected !!
Bro Willy is so right. If he wants to go international then he should deal with International artistes, Kenyans are still struggling and can not take him far
Whaat!
Watch your mouth
Willy wewe do maana ukaimba malingo juu hayo dio uko nayo,kama sio Kenya’s fun sai ungekua wapy willy shame on yiu
Kweli asante ya punda ni ……anyway God is watching u and your current talks
Unadanganywa na hiyo sign ya Six… Ni poa tu.
I just don’t know why people sing Gospel sorry to say but because your trully in business such words I can expect from you,but remember the bible say humble yourself and your will be lifted high.if it’s God let’s prove by our true ways