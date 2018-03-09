Willy Paul finally reveals why he is focused on releasing love songs with or without secular artists! (video)

Controversial gospel artist Willy Paul has been giving many an opportunity to negatively judge his music.

Well, for a gospel artist the singer has been releasing songs that seem to come off like secular songs. However according to him, there is nothing wrong in the type of music he releases especially since they are love songs.

Speaking to popular Tanzanian news outlet, Dizzim Online the musician opened up for the first time; revealing his main reason for releasing love songs.

Willy Paul spills the beans

Willy Paul says that love is a feeling experienced by everyone including preachers, secular and gospel artists, Muslim and Christians. For this reason he sees no harm in coming up with songs that express this amazing feeling.

He goes on to add that without love we wouldn’t have successful marriages and for this reason he will continue preaching it.

Watch his interview below courtesy of Dizzim Online.