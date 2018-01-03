Willy Paul’s performance on New Years sparks different reactions after this lady got on stage with her tight mini dress (video)

Is Willy Paul a secular or a gospel artist? Well, this remains one question most fans want him to answer but as far as we know, he is serving God through his music.

While his fellow artist Bahati was throwing an EMB part for Jesus, Willy Paul was performing at Carnivore grounds. He was among the several secular artists set to headline the Homeboyz New Years gig.

As expected Willy Paul did not disappoint those present and a few hours he shared photos from the party. Well, knowing that he will be criticized the singer avoided sharing any explicit photos apart from one video that has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

The singer is seen performing Jigijigi and the lady who joined him on stage wearing a short black dress left other fans asking Willy Paul to quit lying to himself.

Quit gospel and we will support your secular music fans tell Willy Paul

Not everyone is happy with the choice of (watermelon) lifestyle Willy Paul is living; and the comments below will prove it!

