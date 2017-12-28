Zari Hassan to Hamisa: “Let’s see which man will want you after this drama!”

There is no sign of Zari Hassan getting along with Hamisa Mobetto now or in the near future. The two ladies seem to have hated each other since they are both involved with the same man who also doesn’t understand which woman he prefers in his life.

The two ladies over the Christmas holidays made sure to tear each other apart through their various social media pages. For a minute fans were sure that Hamisa Mobetto had won the fight until Diamond Platnumz mum got involved in the matter.

Also read: Dawa ya Mbu ni expel tu! Diamond Platnumz mum and Zari continue to mock Hamisa Mobetto

The grandmother of about 5 kids could not hold back from throwing shade towards Hamisa Mobetto since she knows the video vixen can’t fire back.

No man will want you, Zari tells Hamisa Mobetto

In yet another post, Zari Hassan told off Hamisa Mobetto for stealing her man yet she claims she is young. To make it worse, the lady on to add saying no man will ever date Hamisa Mobetto after she involved herself in Diamond Platnumz mess.

in Entertainment