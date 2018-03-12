Zari Hassan shares nasty advice her girlfriends are giving her following the breakup with Diamond

Zari Hassan’s friends are advising her to hurt Diamond the way he hurt her. The mother of five shared the advice she is getting from her girlfriends.

Zari dumped Diamond because she could no longer stomach his infidelity. She stated that her baby daddy’s unfaithfulness was the root cause of their breakup.

“There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents,” wrote Zari when she announced the breakup.

Move on with other men

Zari shared a screenshot of an advice she got from her friend. She was being implored to move on with another man by her girlfriend.

“If your man walks out there looking for new ass… Just remind HIM… Your Ass is new to another Nigga too,” the message read.

Zari however downplayed her girlfriend’s advice saying she wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship. She says all she wants for now is money.

“Can’t deal with my gals…. why are you showing me this tho. Well not for me…. I want alot of money. No men for now. Sorry!!!!” Zari captioned the screenshot she shared on IG.