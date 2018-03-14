Zari set to continue Diamond’s charity works in Kenya

Zari and Diamond may have ended their relationship but they are certainly working towards a common goal. The two former sweetheart are set to boost the fight against cancer in Kenya.

This coming Thursday Diamond Platnumz will be heading to Texas Cancer Center in Madaraka for an event meant to raise awareness on cancer in Kenya.

Diamond will be joined by Wilbroda and Hon. Zaheer Jhanda and Kenyan cancer survivors at the event at Texas Cancer Center.

Same mission

Zari will continue with Diamond’s charity works in May when she visits Kenya. The mother of five is set to offer Nairobi women free cancer screening during her upcoming trip in May.

Zari will host Colour Purple concert that will be held at Uhuru Gardens on Langata Road on May 12th. The concert will have a free cancer screening.