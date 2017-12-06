Nigerian Billionaires Plan to Shut down B-Club tomorrow. Issa Money Shower

After Vanessa Mdee gave one hell of a knockout show at the B-Club nightspot some three days ago, the popular party haunt is back with some even crazier and wilder show – money show to be precise.

Tomorrow, B-Club will be hosting an exclusive Official Launch of Liquid Gold Vodka with a spectacular performance from popular Nigerian singer CDQ.

And because B-Club is all about making a grand entrance and all about making it rain, be there as early as 5pm as the gates open to find your seats early as tables are actually 70% booked we hear.

And because Nigerians are notorious for making it rain and splashing the place with hundreds and hundreds of dollar bills, tomorrow will not be an exception.

Better load your wallet to avoid embarrassment from the Nigerian tycoons who will be in the house to chop their money.

What’s more? Some special acts all the way from the UK will be in the house too.

You’ve gotta be there.

Check out his smash hit below.

in Entertainment